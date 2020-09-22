YWCA hosts “From the Block to the Ballot” curbside registration drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As part of National Voter Registration Day, YWCA Lower Cape Fear is hosting a registration drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“From the Block to the Ballot” is part of a massive nationwide effort to register hundreds of thousands of new voters. In addition to voter registration, the YWCA also will be helping people complete the 2020 Census.
Organizers of the curbside block party say the community will be able to drive through YWCA’s From the Block to the Ballot to register to vote, complete an absentee ballot request form, ask questions regarding the voting process, and complete the 2020 Census. Refreshments and a live DJ will be provided.
According to the YWCA’s Facebook page, YWCA Lower Cape Fear is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not endorse or oppose any candidate or political party.
