TRAFFIC ALERT: Single bridge to replace twin US 701 bridges in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A state contractor soon will begin replacing the twin U.S. 701 bridges in Bladen County with a single four-lane bridge.
The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $23.3 million contract to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy to replace the northbound and southbound bridges with the single bridge. The new bridge will include eight-foot shoulders on each side for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“Smith-Rowe will be required to maintain two-way traffic while building the new bridge in a technique known as phased construction," an NCDOT news release states. "When half of the new structure is constructed, traffic will be shifted on it from the southbound bridge, so that it also can be demolished.”
The project is expected to be completed in May 2024.
“It’s a complex project to maintain traffic while we build what will be a very large bridge, so people will see construction activity for the next three and a half years,” said Ken Clark, the NCDOT’s Division 6 district engineer based in Whiteville.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.