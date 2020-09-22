New Hanover County officials asks YMCA to return $300,000 given for pool project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two years ago New Hanover County agreed to spend $1.5 million to help the YMCA construct a natatorium, so far the county has paid $300,000 for a project that has not yet broken ground and now, county leaders are asking for that money to be returned -- for now.
The natatorium project was supposed to be a partnership between the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, New Hanover County Schools, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center in partnership with the YMCA to construct a 50-meter indoor swimming complex.
However, failure to commence building as well as failure to secure additional funding from the other sources has caused some concern for the county.
New Hanover County approved 10 yearly payments of $150,000 each to fund the aquatic center and construction was supposed to be wrapping up late this year or early 2021, however, due to funding-related issues, the project has been delayed.
Dick Jones President and CEO of YMCA Southeastern North Carolina offered County Commissioners an explanation as to what exactly is going on with the project and where the money is.
“The project that we are talking about today was originally envisioned as a community partnership with New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and New Hanover County Schools along with the YMCA. The project would have been funded by all four of those partners along with the Y,” Jones said.
A new indoor swimming facility is apparently a much needed item according to County Commissioner Woody White who advocated for the project. A natatorium was supposed to be included in a parks bond project about 10-years ago White said, but it never came to fruition.
This was, in part, supposed to be a way to alleviate the often busy schedule for students at New Hanover County Schools participating in swimming.
“This is an opportunity to improve swimming for young people. Right now ... if you swim for Hoggard or if you swim for New Hanover, you may have to be at the pool as early as 5:30 or 6 in the morning. You may have to be there as late as 9:45 or 10:15 at night ... this has been a consistent problem of inventory,” White said.
Under the agreement, the YMCA would have provided access to the pool for county schools swim teams at no additional cost as well as provide a location for regional, state, and national aquatic events. Although taxpayer funding would be used to construct the aquatic center, it would not be a ‘public’ pool since the YMCA would still be allowed to charge residents for the use of the facility.
Jones expressed his desires to move forward with the project and explained that while the county has paid $300,000 so far, that money has not been spent and is simply sitting in an account. Funding delays can be attributed to several different causes including the turmoil New Hanover County Schools has faced in the past few years with lawsuits.
“In 2018 our school system began to identify some issues within some of their teachers and that obviously diverted attention from a project like this to internal ... We also know that New Hanover Regional Medical Center has changed its vision and direction,” Jones said.
The County Commissioners ultimately voted to terminate the current agreement with the YMCA and request the $300,000 back, but to also begin working on a new agreement with the YMCA to help provide an aquatic center for the community in the future.
