Cooper: Larger outdoor event venues will be able to open at 7% capacity starting Oct. 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Larger outdoor event venues that hold more than 10,000 people will be able to reopen at 7 percent starting Friday, Oct. 2.
“Today, we are announcing that because of our continued stability, we plan to take another step toward Phase 3 in coming days if our progress holds. That step will mean larger outdoor event venues will be able to open at 7% capacity starting next Friday, October 2,” Cooper said. “We share this news today so those outdoor venues with seating capacity of more than 10,000 can begin preparations that are key to safely re-opening their doors to have a limited amount of socially distanced fans.”
