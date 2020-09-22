Improvements, repairs planned for I-40 in New Hanover, Pender counties this fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT says improvements and repairs are coming this fall to a small stretch of Interstate 40 in New Hanover and Pender counties.
According to a news release, contractors will begin a $7.2 million project that will clear, repair, and rock plant slopes along 1.3 miles of I-40 between mile markers 413 and 415.
The DOT says these slopes were damaged during Hurricane Florence.
The work is expected to begin on Oct. 26 and wrap up by late fall 2021.
