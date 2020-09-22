First Alert Forecast: warming temperatures, Beta moisture arrives Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy fall! As we welcome a new season, the temperatures are certainly fitting with a cool, crisp trend. Afternoon high will warm back to the upper 70s in the afternoon amid cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Higher humidity levels will return over the weekend and into next week so enjoy the vrisp 40 and 50 degree dew points while they are here!
Please use caution as continued high rip current risk continues this week, thanks mostly to Hurricane Teddy swirling well offshore. Your First Alert Weather Team is also watching Tropical Storm Beta in east Texas; remnant moisture from Beta may bolster Carolina rain chances by Friday. Lastly: Tropical Storm Paulette has regenerated in the eastern Atlantic! ...but it is no U.S. threat.
Very thankfully: the Cape Fear Region has zero direct, definable tropical storm concerns at this time. So enjoy the weather! Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, feel free to draw up a full ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
