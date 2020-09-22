First Alert Forecast: warming temperatures, Beta moisture arrives Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy fall! As we welcome a new season, the temperatures are certainly fitting with a cool, crisp trend. Afternoon high will warm back to the upper 70s in the afternoon amid cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Higher humidity levels will return over the weekend and into next week so enjoy the vrisp 40 and 50 degree dew points while they are here!