First Alert Forecast: crisp for fall’s official arrival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Fall officially arrives with the autumnal equinox this Tuesday and, here in the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast fits perfectly with the new season. Enjoy more sunshine, 0% rain chances, fresh north breezes, and mild afternoon high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s after crisp 40s and 50s first thing.
Caution for a continued high rip current risk this week, thanks mostly to Hurricane Teddy swirling well offshore. Your First Alert Weather Team is also watching Tropical Storm Beta in east Texas; remnant moisture from Beta may bolster Carolina rain chances by Friday. Lastly: Tropical Storm Paulette has regenerated in the eastern Atlantic! ...but it is no U.S. threat.
Very thankfully: the Cape Fear Region has zero direct, definable tropical storm concerns at this time. So enjoy the weather! Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, feel free to draw up a full ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
