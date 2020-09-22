Fermental owners trying to get creative to save their bottle shop from development

At the end of the day there are no hard feelings between the Gibbs and the owner of the property, both Steve and Kristen said they understand why they want to sell, it is just yet another set back for the shop in an already difficult year. Fermental was impacted by Governor Cooper’s shut down and the service side of the business, that is, live music and serving drinks on premises had only just reopened when they got the news they might have to move.