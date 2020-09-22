COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes donors will help surprise her students with Legos for learning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To say the start of the school year was a challenge for students and teachers is an understatement for most. Kristen Gambill, a teacher at Ogden Elementary knows that all too well.
Gambill is hoping to surprise her students when they return to the classroom with Legos.
“I would love for my students to walk into my classroom this year for the first time and see a container of Legos on their desks,” she says.
Gambill is asking for donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
She needs $263 to buy the items. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the Legos and have them delivered to the school.
Gambill would like to use the Legos for multiplication, fractions and problem solving. She believes her students will be thrilled with the exciting learning experience.
“I believe they would flip out,” Gambill says on the Donors Choose website. "During our Zoom lessons, several of my students have talked about building different structures with Legos. To find out that they will be using them now for math, they will be so excited.
If you would like to help Ms. Gambill surprise her students with Legos, click here to donate.
