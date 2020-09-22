Class action suit filed over ‘disgusting and unacceptable’ housing conditions at Camp Lejeune

“These three brave servicemember families are not just suing for themselves. They are trying to get relief for their friends and neighbors too,” Rhine said. "Military families deserve security and dignity in their homes. These soldiers are heroes protecting us and placing themselves in harm’s way. When a military servicemember is deployed far from home, the last thing he or she needs to worry about is that the spouse and children are having to deal with toxic mold, broken air conditioning or other foul conditions.”