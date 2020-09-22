Charges are pending for driver who caused wreck in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A serious road traffic accident occurred in Bladen County around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Marsh Road, just north of NC-41 when a pickup truck hit an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer head on.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. They were flown to Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach and are both in serious condition.
The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler had minor injuries.
Charges against the driver of the pickup truck are pending.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.