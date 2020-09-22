Brunswick County school board votes to allow K-5 students to return to class for in-person instruction

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow students in grades K-5 to return to school for full-time, in-person instruction beginning next month.
Students in Brunswick County who are already doing the A/B plan will start Oct. 5.
The board will also allow families of students currently doing remote-only learning an opportunity to opt-in for in-person instruction. Those students will be allowed to return to class on Oct. 20.
Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced that public school districts across the state would have the option of sending elementary students back to school full-time, commonly referred to as Plan A, beginning on Oct. 5.
Cooper added that students in grades 6-12 would continue to operate under either Plan B, a combination of remote-only learning and in-person instruction, or Plan C, which is entirely online learning.
The Brunswick County school board called Tuesday’s emergency meeting following Cooper’s announcement.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.