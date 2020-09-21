Voting deadlines to keep in mind

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Election Day quickly approaching, here are some deadlines to keep in mind.
The voter registration deadline for the 2020 general election is Oct. 9. The county board of elections must receive your application by this date. If an application is received after the deadline, it will be timely if it is postmarked on or before the voter registration deadline.
The in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 15, and ends Saturday, Oct. 31.
Individuals who are not registered to vote can register at early voting sites during the early-voting period. After registering, the voter can immediately vote at that same site.
Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.
- North Carolina driver’s license
- Any other government-issued photo identification provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.
- A current college photo identification card along with proof of campus habitation.
The deadline to submit an absentee voting request for the Nov 3 general election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
A N.C. absentee ball request form can be found here.
You also can submit your request online here.
If you are not using the online portal, you can submit your N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form by email, fax, mail or in person to your county board of elections.
You can track your ballot through the mail by signing up for BallotTrax, a free service for North Carolina voters.
Returning your ballot:
- By mail to your county board of elections, postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6
- By commercial courier service (DHL, FedEx or UPS)
- Dropped off in person at your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 3)
- Dropped off in person at any early voting site in your county during voting hours
Voters currently are not required to provide photo ID. Federal and state courts have temporarily blocked the state’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect.
