UNCW women’s basketball team adds two assistant coaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW news release) - UNCW Head Women’s Basketball Coach Karen Barefoot has announced the addition of Jocelyn Floyd and Matt Lynch to her coaching staff for the 2020-21 season.
Floyd, who will serve as an assistant coach, joins the program after spending the last five years as an assistant coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The Crimson Hawks posted a 133-27 record during Floyd’s tenure and won at least 21 games in each of the five seasons.
IUP also earned a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament four times and won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship in 2016-17 and 2018-19. Floyd graduated from Duquesne in 2013 and finished her career as the Dukes' all-time leader with 366 career steals, including an NCAA-best 149 thefts during her senior campaign.
She was named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and was a nominee for the WBCA’s National Defensive Player of the Year award. After completing her collegiate career at Duquesne, Floyd signed a contract to play professionally with New Basket Oberhausen 91 of the Damen-Basketball-Bundesligen League in Germany.
“Jocelyn is one of the bright young coaches in women’s basketball,” Barefoot said. “She was an outstanding player at Duquesne and has an excellent basketball IQ. She worked for my former assistant at Old Dominion, Tom McConnell, at IUP and that speaks volumes to her abilities. She will be a tremendous addition to our program.”
Named as a temporary assistant coach, Lynch returns to UNCW for his second stint after serving in multiple roles for the Seahawks' men’s basketball team from 2017-20.
The Erie, Pa., native started his tenure as a video coordinator for C.B. McGrath before being elevated to Director of Men’s Basketball Operations for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.
He then served as an assistant coach when Rob Burke was named interim head coach in January of 2020. Lynch began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Fort Leboeuf High School in Waterford, Pa., before moving into the collegiate ranks at his alma mater, Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa. After a three-year stint at Edinboro, Lynch accepted a position as Video Coordinator for the women’s basketball program at Miami, Ohio, and was later promoted to interim assistant coach for the Red Hawks.
Lynch spent two seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at Youngstown State, where he worked for YSU coaching legend Jerry Slocum. He finished his time at Youngstown State as an interim assistant coach before joining the Seahawks' staff. Lynch earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health and Physical Education from Edinboro in 2013 and completed his Master’s in Kinesiology and Sports Psychology at Miami in 2015.
“I obviously got to know Matt during his time with our men’s team,” Barefoot said. “He worked with the women’s program at Youngstown State and will bring a good all-around skillset to our staff. We’re looking forward to having him join our staff.”
