Suspect fired multiple shots at police in Creekwood standoff, SWAT on scene

“They attempted negotiations for roughly 2.5 hours. The subject refused to speak to police. As a next step, S.W.A.T. began searching the house with a robot; however, that particular robot is limited and cannot open doors. There is one closed door upstairs. S.W.A.T. made the call to enter the home and attempt to open the door. As they approached, the subject fired additional shots. No officers returned fire and no officers were struck. Officers backed out and attempted negotiations once again. The subject did not cooperate,” police said.