Suspect fired multiple shots at police in Creekwood standoff, SWAT on scene

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police along with local S.W.A.T. are responding to an incident in the Creekwood neighborhood after a suspect fired multiple shots at police.
The incident all started Sunday night when police received a call in regards to a trespassing incident.
“Around 10:41 p.m. Sunday, September 20, Wilmington police responded to the 2900 block of Clayton Place in reference to a trespassing. The 40-year-old male subject was combative, but was successfully taken into custody and transported to the New Hanover County Jail. He was then released on an unsecured bond by the on-duty magistrate,” according to police.
Police received another call for the same location about one hour later with reports that the man was breaking into the home of his girlfriend.
“He entered the residence, fought with his girlfriend, stole her handgun, and fled. Officers arrived on scene and pursued him. The subject broke into his grandmother’s house with the gun, where he barricaded himself inside. His grandmother was able to leave the home prior to this. WPD patrol officers entered the home and the subject fired a shot. Police did not return fire,” according to police.
Police then backed out of the house and called S.W.A.T. as well as negotiators.
“They attempted negotiations for roughly 2.5 hours. The subject refused to speak to police. As a next step, S.W.A.T. began searching the house with a robot; however, that particular robot is limited and cannot open doors. There is one closed door upstairs. S.W.A.T. made the call to enter the home and attempt to open the door. As they approached, the subject fired additional shots. No officers returned fire and no officers were struck. Officers backed out and attempted negotiations once again. The subject did not cooperate,” police said.
“At this time police are preparing to use a less-lethal gas to get the subject out of the home,” police concluded.
