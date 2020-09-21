Police responding to barricaded subject in Creekwood neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are on scene in the Creekwood neighborhood after a subject has barricaded themselves inside a home in the area.
Police have streets blocked off in the Creekwood neighborhood early Monday morning. Both Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene.
Information at this time is scarce but according to Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Jessica Williams, “We have a barricaded subject in the 2900 block of Clayton Place.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.