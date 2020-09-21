NHC Board of Education votes for AA/BB model for Plan B

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County (NHC) Board of Education voted to approve the transition to Plan B using an AA/BB model instead of a three-week rotation schedule at a special board meeting Monday night.
Plan B will now begin Monday, October 12 with students in groups A and B rotating in-person and remote attendance.
Students in Group A will attend on Monday and Tuesday and those in Group B will attend Thursday and Friday. All students will attend remotely on Wednesdays.
Group assignments will be communicated at the school level and those who want to continue online will be able to opt for a 100% remote learning option.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.