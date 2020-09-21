“I am scared”: Covid-weary teacher prepares will instead of lesson plans

New Hanover County Schools has been and will continue to follow health and safety protocols as outlined in the NC Strong Schools Public Health Toolkit and is making the health and safety of staff and students our top priority as we prepare for the transition to Plan B. Custodial staff are using CDC recommended disinfectants to clean surfaces and are making sure classrooms are sanitized on a frequent basis. In addition, the district is providing facemasks to staff and students. Signs and graphics are posted on the walls and the floors throughout our schools to help maintain social distancing.