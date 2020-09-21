First Alert Forecast: quintessential weather as Autumn arrives Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features the autumnal weather you might see in a fall clothing catalog. Expect a mostly sunny spell across the Cape Fear Region along with fresh northeast breezes of 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will reach afternoon highs mainly in the airy lower 70s after crisp 50s early. Sweatshirts and smiles!
Also a blessing to be able to say in September: the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats in the next several days. Swell from offshore storms like Teddy, however, will continue to agitate surf, help generate rip currents, and contribute to minor to moderate bouts of tidal flooding. Please stay aware of these saltwater impacts!
Your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days features many cool nights and a gradual return to daytime temperatures near or above 80. Catch that forecast right here or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, feel free to draw up a full ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
