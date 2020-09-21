Final round of Re-3 grants handed out to downtown Wilmington businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The final round of Re-3 grant funding has been handed out to downtown Wilmington businesses.
In April, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) partnered with the Longleaf Foundation to form the Re-3 grant program to help downtown businesses to “re-stock, re-open, and re-cover” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The last three businesses to receive the grant are Wilmington Wine, Bottega Art & Wine, and Warehouse 1856.
A total of $113,000 was awarded to 40 downtown businesses.
“The Re-3 grant program exceeded all of our expectations,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise. “Our Downtown businesses absolutely still need your ongoing love and support, but this program truly highlights our community’s tremendous capacity for generosity. I’m so honored to have been involved and cannot thank the donors enough.”
WDI officials say with Monday’s announcement, the Re-3 program, in its current form, came to a close.
