County commissioners vote on foundation bylaws, would not require public meetings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now that New Hanover County has given it’s approval to move forward with the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health, the fate of the funds from roughly $2 billion purchase price is under consideration by County Commissioners — as is the role of the public.
While NHRMC currently is a county-owned hospital, leaders are working to create a new non-profit foundation, the New Hanover Community Endowment, INC. This foundation would serve as the holder of approximately $1.25 billion of county money if the pending sale with Novant goes through, but it might not be subject to the same scrutiny that public boards are.
On Monday, County Commissioners discussed several items related to the creation of the foundation, and its purpose.
When it comes to investing, government entities are restricted by state law as to what they can invest in, explained the county’s Chief Financial Officer Lisa Wurtzbacher, but non-profit foundations are not.
Typically, government entities are limited to about a dozen different investment opportunities that are considered low-risk but also low-yield. When it comes to a return on investment with an amount of money as significant as $1.25 billion, a few percentage points can mean millions earned each year, but also the risk of losing the same millions.
According to documents from the county, that is why the county is looking to invest the money without being subjected to state law.
“While it is not certain what the financial markets will do in the future and thus impossible to know what potential returns may be from a portfolio that can only invest in options under NCGS 159-30 versus investment options outside of NCGS 159-30, investment options under NCGS 1159-30 typically yield a lower return. To increase the ability of the community foundation to grow the funds in its use for the future, we have worked to structure the foundation in a way that would ensure the best chance of not being under the restrictions of NCGS 159-30,” documents read.
While the money would be the county’s, one way that Wurtzbacher is hoping to get around state law and restrictions on investments is by limiting the makeup of the foundation’s board. The proposed 11-person board would consist of a minority of county-appointed members.
This would limit the influence that the County Board of Commissioners has over members of the foundation’s board. It is not yet clear if this skirting of state law is allowed.
And while it would free up additional investment options, it would also limit how much access the public has to the process.
County commissioners also heard from Don Munford, an attorney who helped draft the bylaws that would govern the foundation. There were some concerns and changes proposed by county commissioners during the presentation, one of the biggest sticking points for Commissioner Rob Zapple being the requirement for the foundation to be subject to open meeting laws.
Munford strongly opposed opening the foundation to public scrutiny, despite the fact the board would be handling more than $1 billion of the public’s money.
Munford said subjecting the board to open meeting laws would make it a “political” body and he said he crafted it specifically to not be political. He said he did not believe that open meetings changed anything other than the way people vote, and that open meetings allow for situations to become distorted and political.
Zapple suggested a compromise of a partially-open protocol.
“Do you see a benefit in essentially trying to open up this foundation which we could do through these bylaws so that the public, and the media, have an opportunity ... to sit in and observe the discussions to see how their money is being spent?” Zapple asked Munford.
Munford was unmoved.
“The open meeting law is a way to expose political bodies to the public. I have crafted documentation for this community endowment to not be a political body,” Munford responded. “I don’t want to see board members or Novant pressing the board for pet projects.”
Zapple and Commissioner Jonathan Barfield disagreed, arguing that the body is inherently a public entity.
“It’s a private foundation with one-and-a-quarter billion dollars of public money – to me there is nothing private about it ... I don’t see the harm in having regular scheduled meetings and allowing the public to see what the discussion is and how their money, the public’s money, is being spent,” Zapple said.
Munford responded saying that injecting politics into the foundation would be much more destructive than anything else commissioners could do to it.
Commissioners also changed the bylaw that allowed a simple majority to request the removal of another foundation board member as well as the proposed two, three-year term limits. It will now require a super majority in order to request the removal of a sitting board member, and the commission changed the proposed term limits to three, three-year terms.
Commissioner Pat Kusek made the motion to accept the bylaws as they are written (with the two changes commissioners voted on), ultimately, the vote passed 4-1 with Zapple dissenting.
No changes were made to require the meetings be open to the public.
