CFPUA lifts voluntary water restrictions for customers served by Monterey Heights system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA announced on Monday that it is lifting a voluntary water conservation advisory for its customers served by the Monterey Heights Water System.
“The advisory, in place since July 22, was meant to encourage customers to reduce their water use during hot, dry weather and ensure enough supply for essential uses such as fire protection and medical services,” a news release stated.
The Monterey Heights system serves customers south of Piner Road and Sanders Road in southern New Hanover County.
CFPUA is still encouraging all its customers to conserve water and to follow the suggested irrigation schedule:
- Mondays: No irrigation
- Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: Homes with odd-numbered addresses irrigate
- Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays: Homes with even-numbered addresses irrigate
Automatic spray irrigation should be scheduled between midnight at 6 a.m., while hose-end irrigation should happen between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to minimize evaporation.
