CFPUA: Boil advisory in place for 160 customers in Castle Hayne area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has issued a boil advisory for about 160 customers in the Castle Hayne area due to emergency repair work.
The advisory will affect the following addresses: all of Shearin Hills Drive; all of McClure Circle; all of Mishoe Road; all of Volk Drive; the 100 block of Linville Drive; 101 to 125 Blossom Ferry Road; and 4208 Holly Shelter Road.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
