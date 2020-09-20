Houke County man arrested in Mississippi, charged with more than 300 sex crimes against a minor

HOUKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Houke County man has been arrested and is facing more than 300 charges for juvenile sexual assault. Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 30, was arrested in Mississippi after fleeing the state and is now being held on a $20 million bond.
Dr. Hubert A. Peterkin, Sheriff, announces on August 7, 2020 Hoke County Detectives were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Fairfield Circle in Raeford, NC for a reported juvenile sexual assault. As a result of the investigation, 156 Warrants for Arrest were obtained. Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw fled North Carolina and was apprehended in Etta, Mississippi by the FBI. Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw was extradited back to Raeford, NC and Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw received 332 charges for the crimes listed above. He was placed on a $20,000,000 Secured Bond. The 1st court appearance will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. The investigation is still on-going with additional charges pending," according to the Houke County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradshaw was apprehended in Mississippi and will be in court Monday.
The charges Bradshaw is currently facing include:
- Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by an Adult [12 counts]
- Taking Indecent Liberties with Children [12 counts]
- Crime Against Nature [12 counts]
- First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor [12 counts]
- Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor [144 counts]
- Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor [144 counts]
