Houke County man arrested in Mississippi, charged with more than 300 sex crimes against a minor

Dr. Hubert A. Peterkin, Sheriff, announces on August 7, 2020 Hoke County Detectives were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Fairfield Circle in Raeford, NC for a reported juvenile sexual assault. As a result of the investigation, 156 Warrants for Arrest were obtained. Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw fled North Carolina and was apprehended in Etta, Mississippi by the FBI. Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw was extradited back to Raeford, NC and Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw received 332 charges for the crimes listed above. He was placed on a $20,000,000 Secured Bond. The 1st court appearance will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. The investigation is still on-going with additional charges pending," according to the Houke County Sheriff’s Office.