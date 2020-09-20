First Alert Forecast: sunshine and seventies amid dangerous beach conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features an early start to the soon-approaching Autumnal Equinox. As skies continue to clear, temperature will be falling into the cooler 50s each night through midweek. A gradual warm up will take place for the second half of the week as afternoon highs climb back to near seasonable in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Use extreme caution in the 80-degree surf today and next week as Hurricane Teddy, churning well offshore, will generate the necessary swell to keep the waves aggressive and the rip current risk high. The core of Teddy remains overwhelmingly likely to bypass the Carolinas to the east; blocking high pressure systems will keep a track over or near Bermuda, New England, or Maritime Canada very possible.
Friday, we went Greek with the formation of Subtropical Storm Alpha off of the coast of Portugal. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Beta will target south Texas or northern Mexico early next week. For only the second time in history we have used up the entire 2020 Atlantic hurricane name list and will now name storms with letters from the Greek Alphabet. The only other year this happened was 2005. Thank you for remaining vigilant as the record-setting 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to generate storms.
Enjoy a break from the active weather pattern locally with plenty of sunshine. To help you plan: use the seven-day forecast for Wilmington, posted here, or tap into a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.