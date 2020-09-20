First Alert Forecast: crisp fall days arrive ahead of season’s official start

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Don’t let your eyes decieve you... we’re waking up to 50s across the Cape fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast features an early start to the soon-approaching Fall season. Rain odds will shrink to 10% or less through the middle of the week. Daily temperatures will be relegated to the 60s and 70s through the period with more airy 50s. While today will feature less cloud coverage compared to Saturday, drier air will allow for lots of sunshine beginning tomorrow through Wednesday.
Continue to use extreme caution in the 80-degree surf as Major Hurricane Teddy, churning well offshore, generates aggressive swell to keep the rip current risk moderate to high. The core of Teddy remains overwhelmingly likely to bypass the Carolinas to the east as a blocking high pressure systems will keep its track over or near Bermuda, New England, or Maritime Canada later this week.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Beta will target south Texas or northern Mexico through the early and middle week. We’re also keeping an eye on Wilfred in the east-central Atlantic, but the storm shows signs of weakening in the days ahead. Thank you for remaining vigilant as the record-setting 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to generate storms.
To help you plan the week ahead: use the seven-day forecast for Wilmington, posted here, or tap into a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
