First Alert Forecast: crisp fall days arrive ahead of season’s official start

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Don’t let your eyes decieve you... we’re waking up to 50s across the Cape fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast features an early start to the soon-approaching Fall season. Rain odds will shrink to 10% or less through the middle of the week. Daily temperatures will be relegated to the 60s and 70s through the period with more airy 50s. While today will feature less cloud coverage compared to Saturday, drier air will allow for lots of sunshine beginning tomorrow through Wednesday.