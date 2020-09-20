Drive-through hiring event taking place in Wilmington Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) is hosting a hiring event Monday.
On Target Staffing is holding the drive-through event on Sept. 21. It’s from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Old Time Pottery located at 4302 Shipyard Blvd.
Positions available include:
- Construction Laborers: $9-12 Wilmington & Wrightsville Beach
- Customer Service: $10-11 Wilmington
- Housekeepers: $10-11 Carolina Beach, Wilmington & Wrightsville Beach
- Line Cooks: $12 Porter’s Neck
- Pool Technicians: $10-11 New Hanover and Brunswick Counties
- PRNs, CNAs & LPNs: $22-25 Porter’s Neck
- Route Assistant: $14.75 New Hanover County
- Servers: $11.50 Porter’s Neck
- Shipping & Receiving: $14.50-15 Wilmington
- Tarper: $10-11Wilmington
- Warehouse: $9.25/hr. Wilmington
- And many more!
This is the second drive-through hiring event hosted by CFWDB due to the recent influx of employers looking for employees. The event will follow guidelines and regualtions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Job seekers will remain in their cars as they drive through different stations.
First, job seekers stop to meet with NCWorks staff to gain valuable insights into resume building, job hunting, and potential training opportunities. Next, they will drive to stations set up by the employer where they are interviewed and have the potential to be hired on the spot.
For more information about the event or how your business could benefit from utilizing free services from the CFWDB, contact Erin Easton, eeaston@capefearcog.org or 910-274-0348.
