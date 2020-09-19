Salisbury Street in Wrightsville Beach closed for power pole repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A broken power pole in Wrightsville Beach has caused a street closure while repair crews work on fixing the damaged pole, police are unsure how the pole was damaged.
“Due to a power pole being damaged, All traffic (including pedestrian traffic) is prohibited both directions across the W. Salisbury bridge. Please be patient as we work through this, crews are en route for repairs. Please use Causeway drive when traveling on the island and avoid this area,” according to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.
Progress Energy is in the process of working on the pole and traffic is expected to resume later Saturday afternoon.
“Progress Energy is repairing a broken power pole on Salisbury Street. Through traffic should use Causeway Drive/Highway 76. Salisbury Street will remain closed until the pole is repaired. Work is expected to continue for about 4 to 6 hours with a possible power outage for a brief period. Normal Traffic is expected to resume by 3:00 p.m.” according to police.
