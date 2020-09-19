New video from Pender County Schools answers questions about Plan A

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools shares a video to help answer questions about face-to-face learning.
After Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement that elementary students in North Carolina can return to school under Plan A, the school system in Pender County has been working on a plan.
The video, posted on YouTube and shared via Twitter, helps answer some questions about the potential shift to in-person learning from elementary students.
No word yet on if or when Pender Schools will reopen under Plan A.
