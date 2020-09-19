Leland man arrested and held on $1 million bond for statutory rape and more

Keith Eric Johnson Jr. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | September 19, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 1:40 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been arrested for statutory rape and crimes against nature, Eric Keith Johnson, who lives on Old River Road in Leland is being held on a $1 million bond.

“He was charged with 8 counts of statutory rape of a child and 5 counts of crimes against nature,” according to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Emily Flax.

The victim in the crimes was 15 years old Flax said. Johnson, according to jail records, is 51-years-old.

