Leland man arrested and held on $1 million bond for statutory rape and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been arrested for statutory rape and crimes against nature, Eric Keith Johnson, who lives on Old River Road in Leland is being held on a $1 million bond.
“He was charged with 8 counts of statutory rape of a child and 5 counts of crimes against nature,” according to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Emily Flax.
The victim in the crimes was 15 years old Flax said. Johnson, according to jail records, is 51-years-old.
