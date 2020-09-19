First Alert Forecast: fall like pattern setting up over SE NC as Tropics remain hyperactive

Friday, we went Greek with the formation of Subtropical Storm Alpha off of the coast of Portugal. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Beta will target south Texas or northern Mexico early next week. For only the second time in history we have used up the entire 2020 Atlantic hurricane name list and will now name storms with letters from the Greek Alphabet. The only other year this happened was 2005. Finally we’ll have to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Wilfred in the east-central Atlantic. Thank you for remaining vigilant as the record-setting 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to generate storms.