First Alert Forecast: fall like pattern arrives head of the season’s official start, tropics remain hyperactive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this cool and crisp final Saturday afternoon of summer. Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features an early start to the soon-approaching Fall season. As westerly breezes shift to northerly, odds for rain will shrink to 10% or less through the weekend and much of next week. Daily temperatures will peak mainly in the 70s through the period; nights will have airy 50s. Heading into next week fall weather will continue even as the actual season begins on Tuesday. Drier air will allow for lots of sunshine beginning Monday. Highs sneak back up near 80 late next week with some small shower chances returning.