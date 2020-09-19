First Alert Forecast: fall like pattern arrives head of the season’s official start, tropics remain hyperactive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this cool and crisp final Saturday afternoon of summer. Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features an early start to the soon-approaching Fall season. As westerly breezes shift to northerly, odds for rain will shrink to 10% or less through the weekend and much of next week. Daily temperatures will peak mainly in the 70s through the period; nights will have airy 50s. Heading into next week fall weather will continue even as the actual season begins on Tuesday. Drier air will allow for lots of sunshine beginning Monday. Highs sneak back up near 80 late next week with some small shower chances returning.
Use extreme caution in the 80-degree surf this weekend as Major Hurricane Teddy, churning well offshore, will generate the necessary swell to keep the waves aggressive and the rip current risk high. The core of Teddy remains overwhelmingly likely to bypass the Carolinas to the east; blocking high pressure systems will keep a track over or near Bermuda, New England, or Maritime Canada very possible.
Friday, we went Greek with the formation of Subtropical Storm Alpha off of the coast of Portugal. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Beta will target south Texas or northern Mexico early next week. For only the second time in history we have used up the entire 2020 Atlantic hurricane name list and will now name storms with letters from the Greek Alphabet. The only other year this happened was 2005. Finally we’ll have to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Wilfred in the east-central Atlantic. Thank you for remaining vigilant as the record-setting 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to generate storms.
Make sure you have a nice weekend, too! Especially with the cooler tone to the forecast. To help you plan: use the seven-day forecast for Wilmington, posted here, or tap into a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
