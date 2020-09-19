Confirmed case of COVID-19 at a Columbus County School

By Gabrielle Williams | September 19, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 9:19 AM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A student in Columbus County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kelly Jones, the public information officer for the school system, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School. The school will operate as normal Monday. No students will be quarantined as a result.

No other details have been released.

A parent of another student in Columbus County reached out to WECT about a voice recording she got from the school Friday night regarding the case.

In August, health officials confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at two different schools within the county.

