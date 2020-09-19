Citing changes at state level, NHCS reschedules virtual town hall meetings

“Each Town Hall will run from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. with the option to extend 30 minutes. Families will have the option to view remotely via live streaming on Roku, Apple TV, NHCS-TV Youtube, Facebook Live and online at NHCS-TV or on Spectrum Cable Channel 5. Questions can be submitted to the panelists via live Facebook chat or by calling in during the event at 910-251-2996. Families unable to attend may submit their questions to NHCSPLANBQuestions@nhcs.net prior to and during the events. Recordings of each Town Hall will be available for viewing on NHCS-TV after each broadcast,” according to a press release.