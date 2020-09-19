Citing changes at state level, NHCS reschedules virtual town hall meetings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to changes in the state’s guidance to school districts for Plan A/B/C schedules New Hanover County Schools has rescheduled planned virtual town hall meetings.
“NHCS is rescheduling the Virtual Town Hall meetings originally scheduled for September 22-24 to Tuesday, September 29-Thursday, October 1,” according to the school system. "A panel of NHCS leaders, including Superintendent Foust and Instruction, Transportation, Child Nutrition, Facilities, Student Services, Technology, Communications, and Finance staff, will respond to questions about the 2020-2021 school year and Plans A, B, and C.
There will be a total of three separate events:
- Tuesday, September 29 - Pre K and Elementary Schools
- Wednesday, September 30 - LatinX Families (Partnered with UNCW Latino Alliance)
- Thursday, October 1 - Middle and High Schools
“Each Town Hall will run from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. with the option to extend 30 minutes. Families will have the option to view remotely via live streaming on Roku, Apple TV, NHCS-TV Youtube, Facebook Live and online at NHCS-TV or on Spectrum Cable Channel 5. Questions can be submitted to the panelists via live Facebook chat or by calling in during the event at 910-251-2996. Families unable to attend may submit their questions to NHCSPLANBQuestions@nhcs.net prior to and during the events. Recordings of each Town Hall will be available for viewing on NHCS-TV after each broadcast,” according to a press release.
