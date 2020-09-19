Brunswick County investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Longwood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon in Longwood.
“We are investigating a shooting incident that occurred this afternoon just before 4pm on Freedom Star Drive in Longwood. One male victim transported to medical facility. Ongoing investigation. Don’t believe there to be any danger to the public,” according to the sheriff’s office.
No other information has been provided at this time regarding the incident.
