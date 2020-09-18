WPD searching for man after hit and run

Justin Schultz is wanted by the WPD in connection to a hit-and-run. (Source: WPD)
By Bob Bonner | September 18, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:41 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for some help in finding a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run.

The WPD posted a picture of Justin Schultz to its Facebook page. According to the department he’s wanted for a hit and run that caused minor injuries and totaled the victim’s car.

BOLO for Justin Schultz, 21, who's wanted for a hit and run causing minor injuries and totaling the victim's vehicle....

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

The WPD has not provided information about when or where the hit and run took place, but if you know Justin or he looks familiar you should contact Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.

