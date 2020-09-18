Woman accused of stabbing victim sitting on bench at Greenfield Park

Arrmanah Crawford, 20, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | September 18, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 2:25 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing another woman who was sitting on a bench at Greenfield Park earlier this month.

Arrmanah Crawford, 20, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She is being held under a $150,000 bond.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the 29-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when “Crawford approached, began muttering strange things, and then stabbed her.”

Police say that the victim has since been released from the hospital.

