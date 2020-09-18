Ugly pet contest to benefit Wilmington Animal Centrix

By Ashlea Kosikowski | September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:03 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Does your dog have a face only a mother could love? Does your cat look like all nine lives have been used? Your pet could win the Wilmington Animal Centrix Ugly Pet Contest.

It started on Sept. 13 and runs for 10 days. Each entry costs $5.

The winner will receive a gift basket filled with items for you and your pet.

All donations benefit the organization’s SNIP fund, which provides spay and neuter vouchers to pets owners who need financial assistance.

