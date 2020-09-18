Teen driver hits pedestrian on Oak Island

Pedestrian hit by teen driver on Oak Island transported to NHRMC (Source: WALB)
September 18, 2020

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A teen driver hit a 32-year-old female pedestrian while she was walking along Yacht Drive on Oak Island Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Oak Island Police Department Chief W. L. Ingram confirmed the woman was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and is in a stable condition.

Police expect charges to be filed against the driver, but it was unclear what the charges would be at this time.

The teen driver is a minor so has not been identified.

