Teen driver hits pedestrian on Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A teen driver hit a 32-year-old female pedestrian while she was walking along Yacht Drive on Oak Island Friday around 4:30 p.m.
Oak Island Police Department Chief W. L. Ingram confirmed the woman was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and is in a stable condition.
Police expect charges to be filed against the driver, but it was unclear what the charges would be at this time.
The teen driver is a minor so has not been identified.
