NHC Schools to host virtual town halls for Plan B transition

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) will host a series of virtual town hall meetings for families on the district’s transition to Plan B, September 22, 23, 24.
NHCS voted Tuesday to reopen schools under Plan B beginning the second grading period on or after October 5.
Governor Cooper also announced Thursday, September 17 that school districts could transition Pre-K through Grade 5 students to Plan A.
On July 15, NHCS agreed upon a hybrid option for Plan B where students have a three-week rotation of attending school in-person for one week followed by two weeks of online school.
This was before an about-face, July 28 when board members voted to begin school under Plan C for the first grading period.
Other school districts have been operating an A/B schedule for Plan B where students attend school for two days each week and work from home the other three days. NHC School Board members commented at Tuesday’s meeting that some parents had expressed interest in this option.
The virtual town halls are being held to give parents a chance to meet Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust and ask questions about the district’s transition to Plan B.
The district will hold three separate virtual events from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Tuesday, September 22 – Pre-K and Elementary Schools
- Wednesday, September 23 - LatinX Families (Partnered with UNCW Latino Alliance)
- Thursday, September 24 - Middle and High Schools
Families have the option to view remotely vial live streaming on Roku, Apple TV, NHCS-TV YouTube, Facebook Live and online at NHCS-TV or on Spectrum Cable Channel 5.
Families unable to attend the events may submit their questions to NHCSPLANBQuestions@nhcs.net prior to and during the events. Recordings of each Town Hall will be available for viewing on NHCS-TV after each broadcast.
