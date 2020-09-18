NCDHHS permits limited family spectators at college football games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has released that universities and colleges that are following COVID-19 safety protocols can allow two family member spectators per athlete for up to 350 total per event.
Safety protocols must include promoting the 3Ws of Wash, Wear and Wait, ensuring social distancing between groups of families, wearing face coverings and restricting alcohol and concessions.
Should there be any clusters of COVID-19 detected on the athletic team, parent spectators will not be permitted.
Since the state’s transition to Phase 2.5, officials have been monitoring trends and encourage college campuses to continue to expand health and safety plans for infection prevention to their athletic stadium venues.
The NCDHSS supports higher education institutions that mitigate risk as much as possible to keep players, coaches, staff, parents and close family members as safe as possible, including developing plans and protocols for game-day operations.
