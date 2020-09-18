First Alert Forecast: trending much cooler and drier, Teddy worth watching

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a squeeze-play between departing tropical moisture from Sally and advancing drier, fall-ish air. As westerly breezes shift to northerly, odds for rain will shrink from 50% Friday to 10% or less over the weekend and much of next week. Daily temperatures will peak mainly in the 70s through the period; nights will have airy 60s and 50s.
Use extreme caution in the 80-degree surf this weekend as Major Hurricane Teddy, churning well offshore, will generate the necessary swell to keep the waves aggressive and the rip current risk high. The core of Teddy remains overwhelmingly likely to bypass the Carolinas to the east; blocking high pressure systems will keep a track over or near Bermuda, New England, or Maritime Canada very possible.
Thank you for remaining vigilant as the record-setting 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to generate storms and, of course, try to have a nice weekend, too! To help you plan: use the seven-day forecast for Wilmington, posted here, or tap into a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.