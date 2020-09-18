First Alert Forecast: trending much cooler and drier, Teddy worth watching

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a squeeze-play between departing tropical moisture from Sally and advancing drier, fall-ish air. As westerly breezes shift to northerly, odds for rain will shrink from 50% Friday to 10% or less over the weekend and much of next week. Daily temperatures will peak mainly in the 70s through the period; nights will have airy 60s and 50s.