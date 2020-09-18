First Alert Forecast: fall like pattern setting up over SE NC, Teddy worth watching

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a squeeze-play between departing tropical moisture from Sally and advancing drier, fall-ish air. As westerly breezes shift to northerly, odds for rain will shrink from 30% Friday afternoon to 10% or less over the weekend and much of next week. Daily temperatures will peak mainly in the 70s through the period; nights will have airy 50s. Heading into next week fall weather will continue even as the actual season begins on Tuesday. Drier air will allow for lots of sunshine beginning Monday.