DEQ issues permit for water treatment system at Chemours site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for a water treatment system at Chemours' Fayetteville Works site to remove PFAS from a contaminated stream that flows into the Cape Fear River, state officials announced Friday.
“The treatment system will immediately reduce the amount of PFAS contamination reaching downstream communities,” said Assistant Secretary for the Environment Sheila Holman. “When combined with the measures required in the proposed Addendum to the Consent Order, communities along the Cape Fear River will continue to see additional PFAS reductions at their water intakes as each step is implemented in the months ahead.”
Officials say the permit does not apply to process wastewater, which Chemours has been prohibited from discharging since 2017.
“The permit requires testing of the influent and effluent to verify at least 99% percent removal efficiency, in addition to specific discharge limits," an NCDEQ press release states. "Based on public input, the final permit was adjusted to clarify that filter backwash from the treatment system must be collected and treated before discharge. Additional information on the permit is provided in the response to comments document posted with the final permit and fact sheet here.”
The proposed Addendum requires installation of the first treatment system by Nov. 16, 2020, and installation of the final treatment system by April 5, 2021.
