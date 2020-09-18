Columbus Co. deputies search for missing elderly man

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly man who disappeared Thursday night.
Samuel Eugene Jordan, 79, was last seen at his residence on Dales Drive outside of Whiteville at around 9:00 pm.
Deputies say Jordan’s vehicle and his cell phone were still at his home.
He requires daily medication and does not have it with him.
If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Jordan, please call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.
