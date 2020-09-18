Carolina Beach’s Fat Pelican featured in music video featuring stars of ‘Outer Banks’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A steamy, new music video shot in Carolina Beach that features the stars of the Netflix hit Outer Banks was released Friday.
The video is for Kygo’s remix of Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.”
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who are an on screen and off screen couple, star in the music video, which was filmed this summer in Carolina Beach.
In the video, the two sneak into the dive bar after hours for some dancing in the courtyard and some, well, hot stuff in the cooler.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.