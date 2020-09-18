Brunswick County Board of Education calls emergency meeting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education (BCBE) announced Friday it will hold a special meeting Tuesday, September 22 at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the options for K-5 students.
Governor Cooper announced Thursday that Pre-K through Grade 5 students could now return to in-person school full-time.
The meeting will be held in the Board room of the Brunswick County Schools Administrative Offices located at 35 Referendum Drive, Bolivia, NC.
Because of the state’s limitations on gatherings, the public is encouraged to view the Livestream broadcast of the meeting which will be accessible under District News on the Brunswick County Schools website www.bcswan.net.
