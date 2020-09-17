Wilmington, New Hanover firefighters head to western NC to assist possible flood rescues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Search and rescue teams from New Hanover County departed Thursday morning for western North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Salley are expected to bring heavy rains and flooding to that part of the state.
A dozen members of the North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 11 — compromised of members of the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue — were activated by North Carolina Emergency Management and will be staging in Hickory.
“These members have received extensive specialist training in the areas of Urban Search, Confined Space, High Angle, Trench, Swift-water, and Flood Rescue,” a news release stated."The task force is equipped with state-of-the-art rescue equipment, including night vision technology, high-water rescue vehicles, low-draft rescue boats, and advanced satellite communications equipment."
Task Force 11 is one of seven teams that are strategically placed throughout the state to assist in rescue operations. The teams are funded by North Carolina Emergency Management.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.