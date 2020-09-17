Severe weather causes flooding of Brunswick County roads

“My family and I were heading home from dinner in Ocean Isle to Holden Beach around 8:30pm and the rain started picking up. As we got closer to Shallotte the roads were starting to hold a lot of water. By the time we made it to Main Street the roads were under water and the rain wasn’t slacking any. Cars behind us started to float after I stopped my video. My dad said this was the worst flash flood he has ever seen here,” said Carly Pyatte.