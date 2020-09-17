Severe weather causes flooding of Brunswick County roads

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally have caused flooding of several Brunswick County roads.
“My family and I were heading home from dinner in Ocean Isle to Holden Beach around 8:30pm and the rain started picking up. As we got closer to Shallotte the roads were starting to hold a lot of water. By the time we made it to Main Street the roads were under water and the rain wasn’t slacking any. Cars behind us started to float after I stopped my video. My dad said this was the worst flash flood he has ever seen here,” said Carly Pyatte.
A report on Brunswick County Facebook page noted the following areas that were flooded:
Hwy 17 by Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation – completely flooded
Mt Pisgah/Hwy 130 - standing water
South bound lane of Ocean Hwy at Orvin Lane in front of Clayton Homes – standing water
Wall St and Main St in Shallotte - Impassable by the ABC Store
Club View Lane in Calabash - impassable
Wildwood Village & Ocean Hwy E - impassable and rising fast – road closed
Hwy 17/ Union School RD – rapidly rising
Thomasboro Rd/ McMurray Rd - rapidly rising
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel and use caution if driving.
