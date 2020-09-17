Precautionary swimming advisory issued for Oak Island where floodwater pumping has occurred

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State water quality officials are advising beachgoers to avoid swimming or surfing where floodwaters are being pumped into the ocean surf in Oak Island.
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the town has pumped floodwater into the ocean near Southeast 79th Street and Crowell Street.
“These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers,” the NCDEQ. "This notice does not imply that disease-causing organisms are present in the water; it is meant to caution beachgoers of an increased risk of contamination that can cause adverse health effects.
“State recreational water quality officials will place signs at the discharge site along the ocean beach to warn the public of the possible health risk. State officials will remove the signs and notify the public 24 hours after the pumping stops.”
